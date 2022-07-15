BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Former NSA Linguist Turned Biblical Astronomer Gives WWIII Forecast - Cyrus Harding [ep.11]
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
163 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
260 views • July 15, 2022

📩 Get the life changing "70 Shabua Decoded" PDF presentation for free at https://overcomebabylon.com/ While everyone is distracted by Ukraine, China's role in the upcoming war seems to be overlooked. In this episode, Cyrus shares his straightforward analysis backed by his own military experience, Biblical astronomical cycles, and research that will blow your mind. We discuss the World War 3 timeline, the probability that it could start as early as this November, and leaked battle plans that will likely be used by a Russia / China joint attack on North America. Common myths such as the use of electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapons and the false hollywood portrayal of a "nuclear winter" are also debunked. Brace yourself for a cold, hard look at the reality that the West is facing from a brutally honest, objective point of view.

To learn more about cycles and the upcoming lunar and solar eclipses, visit NASA:
https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/LEdecade/LEdecade2021.html

For more of Cyrus Harding's work and insights, visit:
https://codgerville.wordpress.com/

Looking to grow in your walk with the Most High Elohim? Join Cyrus for community and verse by verse Scripture studies:
Zoom Meeting ID: 6027733943
Friday gathering: 6pm CST
Shabbat (Saturday): 10am-12pm CST with afternoon studies also

Keywords
godjesusrussiasurvivalprophecyreligionchinayeshuawarconspiracynuclearworld warwwiiidaniel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The $5,000 Bribe: Trump&#8217;s Desperate Gamble and the Road to Ruin

The $5,000 Bribe: Trump’s Desperate Gamble and the Road to Ruin

Mike Adams
Iceland Summons U.S. Ambassador After Trump&#8217;s Map Post Draws Diplomatic Rebuke

Iceland Summons U.S. Ambassador After Trump’s Map Post Draws Diplomatic Rebuke

Douglas Harrington
Falling birth rates signal deeper crisis in human resilience, not just infertility

Falling birth rates signal deeper crisis in human resilience, not just infertility

Willow Tohi
Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Douglas Harrington
Night owls have poorer heart health, study finds

Night owls have poorer heart health, study finds

Laura Harris
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy