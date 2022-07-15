Former NSA Linguist Turned Biblical Astronomer Gives WWIII Forecast - Cyrus Harding [ep.11]

📩 Get the life changing "70 Shabua Decoded" PDF presentation for free at https://overcomebabylon.com/ While everyone is distracted by Ukraine, China's role in the upcoming war seems to be overlooked. In this episode, Cyrus shares his straightforward analysis backed by his own military experience, Biblical astronomical cycles, and research that will blow your mind. We discuss the World War 3 timeline, the probability that it could start as early as this November, and leaked battle plans that will likely be used by a Russia / China joint attack on North America. Common myths such as the use of electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapons and the false hollywood portrayal of a "nuclear winter" are also debunked. Brace yourself for a cold, hard look at the reality that the West is facing from a brutally honest, objective point of view.

To learn more about cycles and the upcoming lunar and solar eclipses, visit NASA:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/LEdecade/LEdecade2021.html

For more of Cyrus Harding's work and insights, visit:

https://codgerville.wordpress.com/

Looking to grow in your walk with the Most High Elohim? Join Cyrus for community and verse by verse Scripture studies:

Zoom Meeting ID: 6027733943

Friday gathering: 6pm CST

Shabbat (Saturday): 10am-12pm CST with afternoon studies also