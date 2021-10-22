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Viral Video: Woman “Predicted” Covid Pandemic In 2019, Warned Of Global Tyranny & Vax Mandates
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561 views • October 22, 2021
A video uploaded to YouTube on September 20, 2019 is going viral after predictions made in the post ended up coming true over the next couple of years. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/viral-video-woman-predicted-covid-pandemic-in-2019-warned-of-global-tyranny-vax-mandates/
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