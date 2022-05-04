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Ukraine Russia War Mariupol Top Ranking Canadian General Trevor Cadieu Captured in Azovstal
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101 views • May 04, 2022
Ukraine Russia War Mariupol Top Ranking Canadian General Trevor Cadieu Captured in Azovstal
Graham Phillips
https://youtu.be/VQ4TVvliPIE?t=378
Alex Christoforou
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gl4ezcwt_no
https://rumble.com/v13dj0t-canadian-general-in-azovstal-russian-media-warns-uk.-ukraine-warns-orban.-u.html
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/canadian-general-in-azovstal-russian:0
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gl4ezcwt_no/
Canadian General in Azovstal? Russian media warns UK. Ukraine warns Orban. Update 1
Leadingnorth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e4Tv7kaDnnE7/
Leadingnorth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jlAfujdfHs
Major Gen. Trevor Cadieu (Or Pedos, Nazis and Canada, again)
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/14/canada-army-commander-nominee-accused-sexual-misconduct
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/politics/retired-canadian-general-under-police-investigation-for-alleged-sexual-misconduct-is-now-in-ukraine
Leadingnorth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u2Ran64PfKLp/
Snipers, Nazis, Canadians and Yavoriv (Or well done Team Z)
Graham Phillips
https://youtu.be/VQ4TVvliPIE?t=378
Alex Christoforou
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gl4ezcwt_no
https://rumble.com/v13dj0t-canadian-general-in-azovstal-russian-media-warns-uk.-ukraine-warns-orban.-u.html
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/canadian-general-in-azovstal-russian:0
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gl4ezcwt_no/
Canadian General in Azovstal? Russian media warns UK. Ukraine warns Orban. Update 1
Leadingnorth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e4Tv7kaDnnE7/
Leadingnorth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jlAfujdfHs
Major Gen. Trevor Cadieu (Or Pedos, Nazis and Canada, again)
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/14/canada-army-commander-nominee-accused-sexual-misconduct
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/politics/retired-canadian-general-under-police-investigation-for-alleged-sexual-misconduct-is-now-in-ukraine
Leadingnorth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u2Ran64PfKLp/
Snipers, Nazis, Canadians and Yavoriv (Or well done Team Z)
Keywords
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