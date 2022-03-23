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The Eternal Pandemic (2021) Part 2 | The Truth About COVID-19
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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152 views • March 23, 2022
The Eternal Pandemic (2021) Part 2 | The Truth About COVID-19
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Eternal-Pandemic---Part-1:c
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5mpTLR3l6uK/
This film is about the corruption that is responsible for the deaths of millions worldwide. The pandemic is not of a virus, but a plague known as the financial system. This plague has enslaved mankind for centuries through usury, corporatization, pharmaceuticals, media, and blind self-indulgence.

Our world is enslaved by a hedonistic system designed to give us the illusion of freedom. For the first time in history, we can indulge in any food we want. If we choose to eat a poor diet, we can simply fall back on the same hedonistic system that put us into bad health in the first place: the corporations that own pharmaceutical drugs and process our food.

Too many of us are sick. Please educate yourself on nutrition, holistic medicine, and proper diet before choosing your lifestyle.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5mpTLR3l6uK/
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vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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