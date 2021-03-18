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#AlexJonesShow: Putin Pulls Russian Ambassadors From DC In Response to Biden Threat
The Resistance 1776
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60 views • March 18, 2021
The Alex Jones Show (Full Show) - Commercial Free - 3-18-21

It’s official: Joe Biden is a communist Chinese agent working to dissolve the US while at same time is trying to trigger war with Russia to ensure China as the unipolar world power.

In an Infowars exclusive, Rebel News founder Ezra Levant joins the broadcast to break down how he is under investigation by DOD - similar to Tucker Carlson - in an unprecedented attack on press!

Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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