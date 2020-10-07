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The David Knight Show (7October20 Full Show)
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33 views • October 07, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:05:14 The hyperbole of fear escalates as media pretends COVID is worse than Ebola and parades hazmat suits in White House
— 00:32:08 Man attacked by cops in Australia as he begins to read Bible’s warning about the “Mark of the Beast”. It’s “On the Beach” in reverse, as the draconian lockdown ending of the world is begins Down Under
— 00:46:45 Bishop Patrick L. Wooden, Sr, UpperRoomGospel.org, on lockdown in NC, Kamala Harris’ ties to Planned Parenthood’s Black Genocide and how to get Character back in our children and nation
— 01:24:18 “Jurisdiction Stripping” to limit the power of the Supreme Court is proposed by Democrats. But notice how they avoid mentioning 9th and 10th Amendments of Constitution
— 01:38:04 Military and intelligence agencies accelerate the censorship with “neural net” identification and purging. It was the military industrial complex behind the censorship all along
— 01:59:34 World ruler, Bill Gates, says lockdown will continue until end of 2021 and everyone must be vaccinated
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:05:14 The hyperbole of fear escalates as media pretends COVID is worse than Ebola and parades hazmat suits in White House
— 00:32:08 Man attacked by cops in Australia as he begins to read Bible’s warning about the “Mark of the Beast”. It’s “On the Beach” in reverse, as the draconian lockdown ending of the world is begins Down Under
— 00:46:45 Bishop Patrick L. Wooden, Sr, UpperRoomGospel.org, on lockdown in NC, Kamala Harris’ ties to Planned Parenthood’s Black Genocide and how to get Character back in our children and nation
— 01:24:18 “Jurisdiction Stripping” to limit the power of the Supreme Court is proposed by Democrats. But notice how they avoid mentioning 9th and 10th Amendments of Constitution
— 01:38:04 Military and intelligence agencies accelerate the censorship with “neural net” identification and purging. It was the military industrial complex behind the censorship all along
— 01:59:34 World ruler, Bill Gates, says lockdown will continue until end of 2021 and everyone must be vaccinated
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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