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Blossom
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34 views • January 01, 2022
REVOLUTIONARY NEW YEAR'S HYMN first song in 1861!!!
Download here: https://we.tl/t-JCm4xPnSra
Translation: "Blossom" by Elizabeth & Richard Copeland
of the Danish hymn "Blomstre Som En Rosengaard"
Lyrics: N.F.S. Grundtvig 1837
Composer: J.P.E. Hartmann 1861
Blossom like a winter's rose
shall the desert land.
blossom in a golden year
with the joyful song of man.
Meet we shall in glory's dance
hearts with joy and radiance,
beautiful and blessed.
No more knees shall ever shake
no more hearts are broken
tall grows every dying tree
sleeping forms are woken.
Spring shall every frozen bud,
easy flow shall restless blood,
fear and pain shall vanish.
Christ is coming on our side.
Faith in him will hold.
He will defy the enemy
freeing every mortal soul.
Everything is paid in one
the enemy shall face what's done
and people double mercy.
Saved from dark and blinded plight
many eyes shall open,
ears so deaf from near and far
hear glory to the broken.
Like the numb will feel again,
stuttering and muted men
raise their clearest voices.
Then in our God's holy place
profets told the story.
Time passed by and time came near
with God's light and glory.
Jesus Christ, the son of God
makes our end, our blessed lot.
Wasteland into Paradise.
Sing, proclaim our golden year
joyful new year blessings
Blossom like a winter's rose
shall our shadowed settings.
Meet we shall in glory's dance,
hearts with joy and radiance
beautiful and blessed.
HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY NEW YEAR OF TRUTH, LOVE + PEACE *
(¯`•.•´¯)*
*`•.¸(¯`•.•´¯)¸.
* º `.`•.¸.• .¸.•*¨`*•...•*•.¸¸.•*¨¨*•.¸¸.•*•.¸.•*¨¨*•.¸¸.•*¨*•.¸¸.•*
Download here: https://we.tl/t-JCm4xPnSra
Translation: "Blossom" by Elizabeth & Richard Copeland
of the Danish hymn "Blomstre Som En Rosengaard"
Lyrics: N.F.S. Grundtvig 1837
Composer: J.P.E. Hartmann 1861
Blossom like a winter's rose
shall the desert land.
blossom in a golden year
with the joyful song of man.
Meet we shall in glory's dance
hearts with joy and radiance,
beautiful and blessed.
No more knees shall ever shake
no more hearts are broken
tall grows every dying tree
sleeping forms are woken.
Spring shall every frozen bud,
easy flow shall restless blood,
fear and pain shall vanish.
Christ is coming on our side.
Faith in him will hold.
He will defy the enemy
freeing every mortal soul.
Everything is paid in one
the enemy shall face what's done
and people double mercy.
Saved from dark and blinded plight
many eyes shall open,
ears so deaf from near and far
hear glory to the broken.
Like the numb will feel again,
stuttering and muted men
raise their clearest voices.
Then in our God's holy place
profets told the story.
Time passed by and time came near
with God's light and glory.
Jesus Christ, the son of God
makes our end, our blessed lot.
Wasteland into Paradise.
Sing, proclaim our golden year
joyful new year blessings
Blossom like a winter's rose
shall our shadowed settings.
Meet we shall in glory's dance,
hearts with joy and radiance
beautiful and blessed.
HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY NEW YEAR OF TRUTH, LOVE + PEACE *
(¯`•.•´¯)*
*`•.¸(¯`•.•´¯)¸.
* º `.`•.¸.• .¸.•*¨`*•...•*•.¸¸.•*¨¨*•.¸¸.•*•.¸.•*¨¨*•.¸¸.•*¨*•.¸¸.•*
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