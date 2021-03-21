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CONvid-1984 Tyranny Advances In The UK - The People Resist! - With Kate Shemirani
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290 views • March 21, 2021
In the UK, a new tyrannical bill is being passed through Parliament, police are becoming more aggressive and showing their true colors as agents of the state and a huge rally is taking place in protest of the tyranny promoted by CONvid-1984. Our health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me to discuss what's taking place and also speak about heart health in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/convid-1984-tyranny-advances-in-the-uk-the-people-resist-with-kate-shemirani/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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