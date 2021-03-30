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Get Biblical Understanding #75 - Comfort
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2 CORINTHIANS 7:4-7 Great is my boldness of speech toward you, great is my glorying of you: I am filled with comfort, I am exceeding joyful in all our tribulation. For, when we were come into Macedonia, our flesh had no rest, but we were troubled on every side; without were fightings [conflicts], within were fears. Nevertheless God, that comforteth those that are cast down, comforted us by the coming of Titus And not by his coming only, but by the consolation wherewith he was comforted in you, when he told us your earnest desire, your mourning, your fervent mind toward me; so that I rejoiced the more.
2 CORINTHIANS 7:12-13 Wherefore, though I wrote unto you, I did it not for his cause that had done the wrong, nor for his cause that suffered wrong, but that our care for you in the sight of God might appear unto you. Therefore we were comforted in your comfort: yea, and exceedingly the more joyed we for the joy of Titus, because his spirit was refreshed by you all.
2 CORINTHIANS 8:16 But thanks be to God, which put the same earnest care into the heart of Titus for you
2 CORINTHIANS 11:28-30 Beside those things that are without, that which cometh upon me daily, the care of all the churches. Who is weak, and I am not weak? who is offended, and I burn not? If I must needs glory, I will glory of the things which concern mine infirmities.
EPHESIANS 6:21-22
PHIIPPIANS 2:1-2 If there be therefore any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any bowels [affection] and mercies, Fulfil ye my joy, that ye be likeminded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind.
PHILIPPIANS 2:19-20 But I trust in the Lord Jesus to send Timotheus shortly unto you, that I also may be of good comfort, [encouraged] when I know your state. For I have no man likeminded, who will naturally care for your state.
PHILIPPIANS 4:10 But I rejoiced in the Lord greatly, that now at the last your care of me hath flourished again; wherein ye were also careful [full of care], but ye lacked opportunity.
COLOSSIANS 2:1-3 For I would that ye knew what great conflict I have for you, and for them at Laodicea, and for as many as have not seen my face in the flesh; That their hearts might be comforted, being knit together in love, and unto all riches of the full assurance of understanding, to the acknowledgement of the mystery of God, and of the Father, and of Christ; In whom are hid all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge.
COLOSSIANS 4:7-8 All my state shall Tychicus declare unto you, who is a beloved brother, and a faithful minister and fellowservant in the Lord: Whom I have sent unto you for the same purpose, that he might know your estate, and comfort your hearts;
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
2 CORINTHIANS 7:4-7 Great is my boldness of speech toward you, great is my glorying of you: I am filled with comfort, I am exceeding joyful in all our tribulation. For, when we were come into Macedonia, our flesh had no rest, but we were troubled on every side; without were fightings [conflicts], within were fears. Nevertheless God, that comforteth those that are cast down, comforted us by the coming of Titus And not by his coming only, but by the consolation wherewith he was comforted in you, when he told us your earnest desire, your mourning, your fervent mind toward me; so that I rejoiced the more.
2 CORINTHIANS 7:12-13 Wherefore, though I wrote unto you, I did it not for his cause that had done the wrong, nor for his cause that suffered wrong, but that our care for you in the sight of God might appear unto you. Therefore we were comforted in your comfort: yea, and exceedingly the more joyed we for the joy of Titus, because his spirit was refreshed by you all.
2 CORINTHIANS 8:16 But thanks be to God, which put the same earnest care into the heart of Titus for you
2 CORINTHIANS 11:28-30 Beside those things that are without, that which cometh upon me daily, the care of all the churches. Who is weak, and I am not weak? who is offended, and I burn not? If I must needs glory, I will glory of the things which concern mine infirmities.
EPHESIANS 6:21-22
PHIIPPIANS 2:1-2 If there be therefore any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any bowels [affection] and mercies, Fulfil ye my joy, that ye be likeminded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind.
PHILIPPIANS 2:19-20 But I trust in the Lord Jesus to send Timotheus shortly unto you, that I also may be of good comfort, [encouraged] when I know your state. For I have no man likeminded, who will naturally care for your state.
PHILIPPIANS 4:10 But I rejoiced in the Lord greatly, that now at the last your care of me hath flourished again; wherein ye were also careful [full of care], but ye lacked opportunity.
COLOSSIANS 2:1-3 For I would that ye knew what great conflict I have for you, and for them at Laodicea, and for as many as have not seen my face in the flesh; That their hearts might be comforted, being knit together in love, and unto all riches of the full assurance of understanding, to the acknowledgement of the mystery of God, and of the Father, and of Christ; In whom are hid all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge.
COLOSSIANS 4:7-8 All my state shall Tychicus declare unto you, who is a beloved brother, and a faithful minister and fellowservant in the Lord: Whom I have sent unto you for the same purpose, that he might know your estate, and comfort your hearts;
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