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CALAFORNIA WILD FIRES - HERE IS YOUR CULPRITS!
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194 views • January 13, 2022
ARSON BY THE STATE!
REAL FOOTAGE OF 911 - NO PLANES THEY BLEW IT UP AND CLAIMED THE INSURANCE - https://www.brighteon.com/2e371cfc-03d2-4142-b018-eeb0e06f6fe3
J P MORGAN THE TITANIC THE OLYMPIC AND THE INSURANCE FRAUD! LORD MERSEY AND UK GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION AND COVER UP - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GkNGNKjRqnxK/
REAL FOOTAGE OF 911 - NO PLANES THEY BLEW IT UP AND CLAIMED THE INSURANCE - https://www.brighteon.com/2e371cfc-03d2-4142-b018-eeb0e06f6fe3
J P MORGAN THE TITANIC THE OLYMPIC AND THE INSURANCE FRAUD! LORD MERSEY AND UK GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION AND COVER UP - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GkNGNKjRqnxK/
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