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ASKED ALEXA SOME STUFF. SOME INTERESTING ANSWERS.
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237 views • November 24, 2021
Creepy tech. I don't want it to be my friend.
Do you work for the NSA?
Do you work for the government?
WHO DO YOU WORK FOR? (classic question to ask a spy; if you don't know, just watch James Bond. His latest is about gene-editing nanobots...)
Do you work for the NSA?
Do you work for the government?
WHO DO YOU WORK FOR? (classic question to ask a spy; if you don't know, just watch James Bond. His latest is about gene-editing nanobots...)
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