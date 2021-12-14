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DUDE PICKED THE WRONG PLACE TO SMASH AND GRAB!
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321 views • December 14, 2021
This thug thought he was gonna run right over this Asian restaurant and take the cash register till without a fight but he was wrong. The second amendment was alive and well in this eatery as the manager pulled his pistol and emptied a round into the robber's head. Smash and grab, end up on a slab.
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