This is The 2nd American Revolution
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1911 followers
105 views • 9 months ago

This is The 2nd American Revolution

“You know, I'm not sure what you Democrats and Liberals think. Do you really think that if Trump's gone, 80 million people who voted for him are suddenly magically gonna change our minds and be on the same side as you and believe all the crap that you believe?”

“Do you really think that conservatives are gonna do you really think that conservatives are gonna suddenly start believing in all of these transgender and pronouns and crappy mappy and all this other stuff, then we're just all gonna abandon our religion and abandon our beliefs and our ideals and our morals and our values so that we can just jump on the side with the pink haired overweight chick running down the street with a sign in her hand?

Trump's not the problem. He's what's keeping 81 million people from solving the problem by telling them to stay within the means of the law.

Let that pinball bounce around your head.

