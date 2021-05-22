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FED UP! MOST EXTREME AUSTRALIAN PREMIER BEATEN, COMMON LAW ASSEMBLIES FORMING WORLDWIDE
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160 views • May 22, 2021
Australian activist, Mike Holt, joins the program to share the situation in Australia and how it may play out worldwide. He shares that the most extreme state, Victoria, is what we are hearing mostly in the news. The premier, Daniel Andrews, has gone completely off the rails with extreme mandates. As a result, Andrews was severely beaten with broken ribs and bruises all over his body. Holt warns that tyrant leaders all over the world need to be careful as you can only push the people so far before they will fight back.
Mike Holt is also leading the charge in creating Common Law Assemblies. He is working with others around the world to help them organize and successfully implement. You can learn more about this work at https://CommonLaw.Earth
What is Common Law?
Put simply, Common Law, or the Law of the Land, has been used to govern and keep the peace in communities ever since mankind gathered together for their mutual protection. It is the body of law decided on by a community to govern themselves and to ensure all people can gain a remedy for any wrong done against them
Consider supporting my channel by joining Ebener or SarahWestall.tv. Members can see many exclusives! Subscribe and learn more at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
To buy the lowest price silver and gold in the country, Contact [email protected] - tell him "Sarah Sent You" to guarantee the best prices. Buy now while it is still relatively affordable and accessible.
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Epic Trailer" licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Mike Holt is also leading the charge in creating Common Law Assemblies. He is working with others around the world to help them organize and successfully implement. You can learn more about this work at https://CommonLaw.Earth
What is Common Law?
Put simply, Common Law, or the Law of the Land, has been used to govern and keep the peace in communities ever since mankind gathered together for their mutual protection. It is the body of law decided on by a community to govern themselves and to ensure all people can gain a remedy for any wrong done against them
Consider supporting my channel by joining Ebener or SarahWestall.tv. Members can see many exclusives! Subscribe and learn more at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
To buy the lowest price silver and gold in the country, Contact [email protected] - tell him "Sarah Sent You" to guarantee the best prices. Buy now while it is still relatively affordable and accessible.
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Epic Trailer" licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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