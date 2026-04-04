US Loses F-15 & A-10 Warplanes as Costs Rise Amid War on Iran

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- The US has lost an F-15 and A-10 warplane over Iran within a short span of time;
- While this is a tactical snapshot that may betray strategic reality, it poses possible implications regarding Iranian air defense capabilities and strategies based on air ambushes;
- If further incidents like this take place, it may force the US to scale back sorties over Iran and depend more on stand-off strikes, reducing the pace and intensity of US aggression;
References:
BBC - US pilot rescued after fighter jet downed over Iran, US media report (Apr. 4, 2026):
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3r395l91l3o
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