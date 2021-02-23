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Rabbi Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandates & Tyranny
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516 views • February 23, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, Rabbi Michoel Green of Massachusetts explains why he started speaking out against the vaccine mandates and the silence or even complicity of some fellow Jewish rabbis. The rabbi's outspoken views, grounded in his understanding of the Jewish faith and medical science, ultimately resulted in him being ousted by the Chabad Lubavitch movement, though he continues to lead his synagogue. Rabbi Green also explained that Soviet-style tyranny and attacks on religious freedom are coming to America and Israel and other nations under the guise of protecting "health." Religious people must resist, he said.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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