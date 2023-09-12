9/11 Narrative Full Of Lies: Deadliest Attack On American Soil Carried Out By Goat Herders

Stew Peters Show





Sep 11, 2023





It’s been 22 years and there are still so many unanswered questions about what really happened on 9/11

Buzz Patterson is here to talk about the September 11th attacks that happened 22 years ago.

Apparently, 19 goat herder terrorists learned how to hijack and fly four 757 Boeing airliners.

This is the official government narrative that shills continue to promote.

According to the official narrative, FBI and the CIA missed all the warning signs of the coming terrorist attack.

Was the FBI trying to figure out how the terrorists slipped through their net or were they trying to cover up the fact that the terrorists were allowed into our nation?

President Bill Clinton allegedly had many opportunities to kill Osama Bin Laden and he refused.

This has fueled speculation that Osama Bin Laden was a CIA asset and was not allowed to be assassinated.

The United States government has frequently covered up their failures or direct involvement in the 9/11 attacks.

When will the people get the truth?

