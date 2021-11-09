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[Prophetic] "Biden + Harris Equals Two Minus One" - Joe Biden Will Be 'Retired From Public Life'
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221 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy that Joe Biden will leave office before his term ends for medical reasons. He will "Retire from public life" and his VP Kamala Harris will be president in his place. God calls her 'an unelected king' who will bring about a strong feminist agenda that transforms the face of America and rebrands the nation. But this will edge out half the population [men]. We wait on the times of the Lord.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/17/biden-harris-two-minus-one-november-7-12-2020/
Related Prophetic words:
THE BRICK BREAKER GAME: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/16/the-brick-breaker-game-november-4-2020/
NO MORE GRACE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/
Check the channel listing for related videos.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy that Joe Biden will leave office before his term ends for medical reasons. He will "Retire from public life" and his VP Kamala Harris will be president in his place. God calls her 'an unelected king' who will bring about a strong feminist agenda that transforms the face of America and rebrands the nation. But this will edge out half the population [men]. We wait on the times of the Lord.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/17/biden-harris-two-minus-one-november-7-12-2020/
Related Prophetic words:
THE BRICK BREAKER GAME: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/16/the-brick-breaker-game-november-4-2020/
NO MORE GRACE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/
Check the channel listing for related videos.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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