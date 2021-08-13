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WOULD YOU PUT THIS IN YOUR BODY? - Seriously....Would you?
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1070 views • August 13, 2021
In every tip of a pencil is LEAD. Did you know that they want to inject you and your children with LEAD (specifically graphene oxide), which is poisonous? We need to stop this now before it's too late.
MANDATES ARE NOT LEGAL........
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MANDATES ARE NOT LEGAL........
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