Can Modern Women be Happy?

Friday Night Live 14 March 2025





In this episode, I examine the complexities of modern relationships, focusing on societal expectations and shifting gender dynamics. I discuss young men's trends of prioritizing video games over dating, and how this reflects changing norms for women. The conversation critiques women's attitudes toward feminist privileges, linking them to rising dissatisfaction and declining birth rates in progressive societies. I explore the psychological pressures affecting intergender relationships and suggest that true fulfillment may arise from self-sacrifice and gratitude, encouraging listeners to reflect on connection in today’s digital age.





