18+ Israeli soldiers brutally shoot and kill 16 year old Palestinian, Rayyan Abu Mu'alla, in the town of Qabatiya, north occupied West Bank

Shocking footage captures the moment Israeli soldiers brutally shoot and kill 16 year old Palestinian, Rayyan Abu Mu'alla, during their incursion into the town of Qabatiya, north of the occupied West Bank.
Source @PressTV
