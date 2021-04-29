© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Best Reasons Not to Get a Covid Shot
Follow
1
Share
Report
441 views • April 29, 2021
Self-described 'natural health nerd', Christian Elliot has written an excellent article that covers multiple reasons he personally will not (and by extention, the reader shouldn't) be getting the Covid shot. Titled "18 Reasons I Won't Be Getting a Covid Vaccine," the article serves as a good round up of all the reasons the many Covid shots are problematic. Many of these reasons have been covered on our show before, and the article serves both as a refresher and provides some new perspectives and new information to boot.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we go through some of our favourite reasons not to get a Covid shot and offer some additional insights into why these shots are a very bad idea. Anyone who's on the fence about the vaccine will surely not want to miss this one!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we go through some of our favourite reasons not to get a Covid shot and offer some additional insights into why these shots are a very bad idea. Anyone who's on the fence about the vaccine will surely not want to miss this one!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.