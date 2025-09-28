Thunderblade (1990, PC Engine)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thunderblade is a shoot'em up originally developed by Sega for the arcades. It was ported to the PC-Engine/Turbografx-16 by Nova and published by NEC. The port was only released in Japan. The game also came out for Master System, Atari ST, Amiga, C64, Amstrad CPC, MSX, ZX Spectrum, X68000 and PC. It was later re-released for the 3DS.