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Dr. Judy Mikovits What to do if you've already had the shot
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171 views • September 15, 2021
Dr. Judy Mikovits if nothing is done 25 to 50 million Americans will die. She advises if you've had the shot to never ever have another vaccine shot. Not a flu shot. A Polio shot. A shingle shot ectetera. Never have another vaccine. Advice is to eat good foods. No GMO foods. Take vitamin D, hydroxychloroquine and zinc, and take ivermectin. Keep you immune system strong by not engaging in fear or anger and you will survive.
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