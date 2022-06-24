James Asks Kai Kahele if He Supports Quarantine Camps

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On June 15, 2022 in Laie, James asked U.S. representative Kai Kahele if he supports quarantine camps. Compare his answers to what he said earlier this year. The same day in Laie, Kahele said he's sick of the outside mainland money, the special interests money, the corporate money, the lobbyist money, but he forgot to mention moonlighting money.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/04/28/aloha-kai-hawaii-democrat-accused-of-moonlighting-as-pilot-expected-to-retire-from-house/
https://www.civilbeat.org/2022/04/has-us-rep-kai-kahele-given-up-on-washington/
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2022/04/21/he-eyes-governors-race-kahele-confronted-by-past-allegations-threats-stemming-divorce/
https://rumble.com/vvvygc-abrien-aguirre-confronts-kai-kahele-on-masks-and-quarantine-facilities.html
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#VoteKaiKahele #KaiKaheleForGovernor #KaiKaheleMoonlighting