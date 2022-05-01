Why 1% Of The World's Population Controls 45% Of The Wealth

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Dr. Glenn Loury and I discuss the Pareto principle, the economics of inequality, PC culture, climate change, race in America, IQ and The Bell Curve, intelligence vs. wisdom, AA meetings, Christianity, and more.
Dr. Glenn Loury is an American economist, academic, and author. In 1982, he became the first African American tenured professor of economics at Harvard. Among Dr. Loury’s published works are The Anatomy of Racial Inequality and Race, Incarceration, & American Values. He was elected president of the Eastern Economics Association in 2013 and received the Bradley Prize in 2022.
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Links
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Dr. Loury’s substack:
http://glennloury.substack.com
The Glenn Show:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCuEhthcg...