🚨 BREAKING: Rep. James Comer initiates Contempt of Congress hearings against FBI Dir.Wray
71 views
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
🚨BREAKING: House Oversight Chair James Comer confirms FD1023 form proves Biden criminal bribery scheme after viewing it, announces Contempt of Congress hearings for FBI Director Wray this Thursday

Comer says the FBI refused to hand over the 1023 form at their meeting today & they will initiate contempt of Congress hearings this Thursday.

The FBI is claiming the form is a part of an ongoing investigation, which he assumes is taking place in Delaware.

Keywords
contempt of congressfbi director wrayrep james comer

