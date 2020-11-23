KISSINGER IS THE VOICE OF CHINA APPEASEMENT IN THE NEW BIDEN REGIME?

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MY other video on Nixon's China Policy https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/2791dd2a-febb-4d42-980a-817fe29a59f2
Kissinger on MSN https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/kissinger-warns-biden-of-us-china-catastrophe-on-scale-of-wwi/ar-BB1b3OiF
Nixon's China Policy https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Nixon%27s_1972_visit_to_China
Nixon's initiative with Israel https://www.commentarymagazine.com/articles/jason-maoz-2/thirty-six-years-ago-today-richard-nixon-saved-israel-but-got-no-credit/
Go on any search engine and type in Kissinger War Criminal and look at the sites
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/16785/china-kissinger-war