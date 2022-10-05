Free Speech Freak Out: Censors Panic As Musk About To Purchase Twitter

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published October 5, 2022
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!
The on-again, off-again Elon Musk purchase of Twitter has occupied the minds on both sides of the free speech debate. Musk calls himself a "free speech absolutist," sending mainstream media and pro-censorship commentators into a panicked frenzy. What are they afraid of? Also today: Oil production cuts have Biden Administration steaming mad and Berlin complains to Washington about high energy prices.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.