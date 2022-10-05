Create New Account
Free Speech Freak Out: Censors Panic As Musk About To Purchase Twitter
Published 2 months ago |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published October 5, 2022


The on-again, off-again Elon Musk purchase of Twitter has occupied the minds on both sides of the free speech debate. Musk calls himself a "free speech absolutist," sending mainstream media and pro-censorship commentators into a panicked frenzy. What are they afraid of? Also today: Oil production cuts have Biden Administration steaming mad and Berlin complains to Washington about high energy prices.

free speechrussiawarnatomarketinflationmuskthe ron paul liberty reportcensors panicpurchase twitter

