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WHAT THE PSAKI IS GOING ON IN HEAH?!?
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103 views • September 13, 2021
💉 ☠️ 🥔 😷 🐼 🔥 💩 THE HOLY GRAIL💉 ☠️ 🥔 😷 🐼 🔥 💩
A local ABC news affiliate (channel 7) posted to facebook, asking people to tell about Covid deaths.
Facebook allowed it to backfire and did not shut it down for some reason, and over 40,000 people posted about the vax maiming people and killing their families, no one posted about Covid deaths. 40,000 comments on ONE LOCAL ABC CHANNEL'S FACEBOOK.
This proves Facebook has censored millions of comments, and millions are dead as I have stated. You can't have this many posts about deaths to one local channel and have a different reality, Facebook and the MSM are mass murdering genocidal freaks - a war apparatus, and THIS PROVES IT
This video shows it, all it is is some guy on the facebook post scrolling it for a half hour. It is pure doom from start to finish
A local ABC news affiliate (channel 7) posted to facebook, asking people to tell about Covid deaths.
Facebook allowed it to backfire and did not shut it down for some reason, and over 40,000 people posted about the vax maiming people and killing their families, no one posted about Covid deaths. 40,000 comments on ONE LOCAL ABC CHANNEL'S FACEBOOK.
This proves Facebook has censored millions of comments, and millions are dead as I have stated. You can't have this many posts about deaths to one local channel and have a different reality, Facebook and the MSM are mass murdering genocidal freaks - a war apparatus, and THIS PROVES IT
This video shows it, all it is is some guy on the facebook post scrolling it for a half hour. It is pure doom from start to finish
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