War Crusader, Snake Eyes, AI, Uprising, Jesidue, Michael Jackson, Simon Pegg

SR 2024-11-15 Crusader Pete

Topic list:

* “Pete” Hegseth’s “Crusader tattoo” and despicable character.

* Johnny continues his critique of “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”.

* Is “A.I.” dangerous?

* Johnny breaks down how Penguin-ette is more subversive than “Conservative critics” tell you.

* On what date did Nazi Germany have it’s biggest bombing push on England and what does that tell you?

* Devoutly Catholic Austria was all for Hitler except for this super-spy who was also a...

* The genocide of “strategic bombing” was NOT outlawed, right through Vietnam.

* [Korean] “Uprising” gets brilliant reviews like this...

* Johnny explains the good movie-making you will never see.

* Who is Morgan Freeman, really?

* How is it that no-one talks about this OBVIOUS trauma behind Michael Jackson’s obsession with plastic surgery?

* The surprising cabalistic Jesidue behind actor Michael Biehn (and Gwenyth Paltrow).

* What NOT to do when talking to a Blue Pill Normie.

* “Good actors” (like these) are scary human beings.

* This Johnny projects sounds AWESOME...and it’ll never happen.

* They’re so proud of being this...until this gets cut off.

* Simon Pegg outs himself as one of Them.

