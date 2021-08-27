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5 Founders on the Horrors and Evils of War
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80 views • August 27, 2021
Thomas Paine, John Jay, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison - in their own words - on the evils of war. Not on the structure of war powers under the Constitution, but as a deeper, philosophical foundation.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: August 27, 2021
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: August 27, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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