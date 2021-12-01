Jay Z Explaining His Roc-Diamond Hand Sign On BBC Radio Sept. 2009

The Roc/Diamond Sign makes a pyramid with the hands, is one of the most common and deliberate signs someone could flash. It’s hard to ‘accidentally’ throw a Roc/Diamond Sign.



The Roc/Diamond Sign is made by holding out your palms while touching both your thumbs and index fingers forming a triangle.



The pyramid is an important Illuminati symbol showing their few ruling and the many on the bottom type power structure. The symbol becomes more powerful when the sign is done over an eye, representing the All-Seeing eye in a capstone floating over an unfinished pyramid.



Celebrity hip-hop artist Jay-Z made the sign famous by using it as a sign for his record labels Roc-A-Fella.



Jay-Z told the history of the Roc Sign gesture on BBC Radio’s Live Lounge. He and other employees at Roc-A-Fella Records began doing the sign to each other in their hallways telling themselves that newly signed Christión single “Full of Smoke” would go Diamond. (5 million copies sold).



Jay Z soon began to use the sign as a semaphore for Roc-A-Fella Records, and later Roc Nation.