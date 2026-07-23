The First Counter-Revolutionary

President Trump Is Undoing A Destructive Revolution 50 Years In The Making

* Donald Trump is not a revolutionary.

* He is a counter-revolutionary.

* He is trying to undo the entire half-century progressive project within 4 years.

* That is an impossible task — and yet he is trying to do it.

* He is the first authentic counter-revolutionary since Andrew Jackson.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (23 July 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7d603o-victor-davis-hanson-president-trump-is-undoing-a-destructive-revolution-50-.html

https://youtu.be/n9Zl73ZJrVs