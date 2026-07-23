The First Counter-Revolutionary

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President Trump Is Undoing A Destructive Revolution 50 Years In The Making
* Donald Trump is not a revolutionary.
* He is a counter-revolutionary.
* He is trying to undo the entire half-century progressive project within 4 years.
* That is an impossible task — and yet he is trying to do it.
* He is the first authentic counter-revolutionary since Andrew Jackson.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (23 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7d603o-victor-davis-hanson-president-trump-is-undoing-a-destructive-revolution-50-.html