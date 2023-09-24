The Black Nobility - The TRUE leaders of the WORLD: The Grey Pope Pepe Orsini

The "white pope" or Jorge Mario Bergoglio

(Figure Head of Catholic Church in which we see in the Vatican is just another figurehead and has no real power himself compared to the black and grey popes.

Pepe Orsini is the grey pope, which is the Most Powerful Man in the world that controls the white and black popes.

The Black Pope is Adolfo Nicolas which is the (Superior General of the Society of Jesus or Jesuits) is under the grey pope but above the white pope.

THE TRUE RULERS OF THIS WORLD ARE The Black Nobility and Papal Bloodlines WHICH CONSIST OF the following families and subfamilies.

The Black Nobility and Papal Bloodlines:

Top Tier Bloodlines:

The Orsini family of Rome

House of Borja

House of Lancellotti and Breakspeare

Caetani or Gaetani family, Gambino Mafia and Donald Trump

Colonna family, Colombo crime family and Alex Jones

House of Farnese Military Bloodline

House of Aldobrandini

House of Somaglia

House of Conti

House of Chigi

House of Medici

House of Pamphili

House of Este

Additional Houses Linked to the top 13 (Second Tier)

House of Alba

House of Bathory, Dracula, Order of Bath and Blood Bath Ritual

House of Bonaparte

House of Borromeo

House of Bourbon

Dreyfus family

House of Habsburg

Guinness, Hennessy and Bailey Families

House of Marescotti-Ruspoli

Cult of Saturn, CERN and the Odescalchi Family

House of Orange-Nassau and the Cult of Venus

House of Osorio

The Pallavicini family

House of Sacchetti Doria and Goldman Sachs

House of Savoy

House of Sforza

House of Torlonia and Borghese

House of Windsor and HAARP

Massimo Family and The Italian Nobility

The TRUE leaders of the WORLD:(Black Nobility)

https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.3129323283772624

The Papal Bloodlines Of The Jesuits — Wealthier & More Powerful Than The Illuminati?

https://humansbefree.com/2018/06/the-papal-bloodlines-of-the-jesuits-wealthier-more-powerful-than-the-illuminati.html

