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America’s Biggest Owner Of Farmland
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160 views • January 16, 2021
This is crippy and scary once you think about it.
Bill Gates is now the largest owner of farmland in the United States with over 210,000 acres.
His farmland portfolio extends across 18 states and has many people wondering why he has purchased all this land?
More than likely he will continue to do research on genetically modifying crops and continue to push vaccines that genetically modify animals for the “better good”.
https://welovetrump.com/2021/01/16/bill-gates-is-now-americas-biggest-owner-of-farmland/
Bill Gates is now the largest owner of farmland in the United States with over 210,000 acres.
His farmland portfolio extends across 18 states and has many people wondering why he has purchased all this land?
More than likely he will continue to do research on genetically modifying crops and continue to push vaccines that genetically modify animals for the “better good”.
https://welovetrump.com/2021/01/16/bill-gates-is-now-americas-biggest-owner-of-farmland/
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