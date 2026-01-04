BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Daniel 2: Uriah Smith & The Ten Toes Of Bible Prophecy For Seventh Day Adventists. Drake 6 god
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
9 views • 2 days ago

Drake accused of using an online gambling platform to inflate play counts of his music. The Canadian rapper and two others are also accused in a RICO lawsuit of using the Stake gambling platform to transfer money between themselves. Superstar rapper Drake has been accused in a federal class-action RICO lawsuit of using the online sweepstakes casino Stake.us to boost the play counts of his music across the major streaming platforms.


Drake, along with online influencer Adin Ross and another alleged accomplice named George Nguyen, are also accused of using the site’s internal transfer features to hide how money was used to finance the alleged fraud, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of two Virginia residents.


“At the heart of the scheme, Drake — acting directly and through willing and knowledgeable co-conspirators — has deployed automated bots and streaming farms to artificially inflate play counts of his music across major platforms, such as Spotify,” the lawsuit states.


#Drake

#Daniel2

#6god

#UriahSmith

#SDA

#IronAndClay

#10Toes


#SeventhDayAdventist

#SundayLaw

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

bible prophecysda churchdaniel 2uriah smithiron and claysda sermonsaving health ministriesdavid houseadin rossdrake statuedrake 6 godstatue in daniel 2drake online gambling10 toes of daniel 2drake ricodrake gamblingtommy lee jones daughter diesdaniel 2 sda
