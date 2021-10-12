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Save The Children Part 4 God Wins
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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20 views • October 12, 2021
Save The Children Part 4 God Wins

The Vision Host: Sherri Lynn
My Web Site https://sherrilynn.com

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Proverbs 15:15 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
All the days of the afflicted are evil: but he that is of a merry heart hath a continual feast.

Luke 17:26 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man.

Luke 6:9 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
Then said Jesus unto them, I will ask you one thing; Is it lawful on the sabbath days to do good, or to do evil? to save life, or to destroy it?

1 Chronicles 5:17 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
All these were reckoned by genealogies in the days of Jotham king of Judah, and in the days of Jeroboam king of Israel.

Luke 5:35 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
But the days will come, when the bridegroom shall be taken away from them, and then shall they fast in those days.

Mark 2:20 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
But the days will come, when the bridegroom shall be taken away from them, and then shall they fast in those days.

2 Timothy Chapter 3

1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.

2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,

3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,

4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;

5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
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jesusgod winssave the children
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