BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tyler Robinson Preliminary Hearing Recap | Strait of Chaos: US-Iran War Ignites Again Over Hormuz
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1468 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
84 views • 8 days ago

Weekly News Report! This week, the judge in the case against suspected Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson heard arguments from both the defense and prosecutors to decide if there is enough evidence to send the case to a full trial. We will break down major inconsistencies and weed through fact vs. fiction. Iran hits ships in the vital Strait of Hormuz, sparking massive US strikes on its military and ports. Retaliation flies toward Gulf states as Trump declares the ceasefire dead—but talks loom. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/tyler-robinson-preliminary-hearing-recap/

Our 250th tshirts ARE HERE! Order YOUR Resistance to Tyranny shirt TODAY!!!!

The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com


Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney


Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth


Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"


AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC



Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com


https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!


Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
newsviraltop storiesbreaking newsstrait of hormuzfuntodays newstyler robinsonrepublican newscharlie kirk shootertyler robinson trialcharlie kirk hearing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
HHS Secretary Kennedy&#8217;s behind-the-scenes vaccine overhaul revealed: A five-year campaign to reshape childhood immunization policy

HHS Secretary Kennedy’s behind-the-scenes vaccine overhaul revealed: A five-year campaign to reshape childhood immunization policy

Willow Tohi
Blood and Oil: How the Israel lobby captured American foreign policy

Blood and Oil: How the Israel lobby captured American foreign policy

Ramon Tomey
Israel&#8217;s Deputy Foreign Minister Resigns Over Haredi Draft Law

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Resigns Over Haredi Draft Law

Garrison Vance
The Shadow Civilization: A provocative case against the modern world

The Shadow Civilization: A provocative case against the modern world

Belle Carter
Can America Move Beyond the Two-Party System? Decentralize TV Exclusive Featuring Tucker Carlson

Can America Move Beyond the Two-Party System? Decentralize TV Exclusive Featuring Tucker Carlson

Lance D Johnson
Trump administration permanently ends &#8220;green new scam&#8221; appliance mandates, restoring consumer choice

Trump administration permanently ends “green new scam” appliance mandates, restoring consumer choice

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy