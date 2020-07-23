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Prove All Things - Program 8 - Social Distancing & More UNMASKED
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184 views • July 23, 2020
You will have to see it to believe it. Social distancing been planned for over a decade and a half. It was created by Homeland Security and presented to the FBOs, Faith Based Organizations for implementation during biological attacks. This is revealed by a mole trained as a Clergy Response Team Pastor, Walt Mansfield. Wonder why the so-called churches have for the most part been in 100% compliance? Now you'll know!
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