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Linda McMahon grades The Donald's WWE smackdown style
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20 views • April 15, 2021
Linda McMahon, Chair of the America First Policy Institute, shares what she and other notable Trump allies are doing to advance the 'MAGA' agenda going into 2022 and 2024, and recalls the time Donald Trump threw hands with her husband Vince on the grand stage of WWE's Wrestlemania. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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