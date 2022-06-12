BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WOW, THE "GREEN" ANTI-CARBON CROWD FOUND A WAY TO MAKE ENERGY 65% LESS EFFICIENT!
What is happening
What is happening
9774 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
660 views • June 12, 2022

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


Plazma



The CEO of GM explains how the new EV they have is powered "from the building"...which comes from natural gas.

It automatically loses 50% efficiency in the conversion process.

Im being nice by saying its only 65%.

Its more like 68% conversion loss.


Tune in to my streams! You will be happy you did! (I cover a lot I dont in videos!). I am probably live right now!


Come join me on Odysee, I stream most weekends/days. Chat, HD videos and no Censorship.

Come ask a question or hang out, if I have an answer to any question, I will answer or find out, your own personal scientist:

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9


Support here, cheers (I am moving to work on a US farm and cover the journey live, I need to get to the land of the free...why not support a man that stands up for what he believes in? Havent I done enough?):

https://streamelements.com/plazmastream/tip

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/plazma

BTC: 34kcdNvxrC87SBe3jvA1fMyQgcgtKEXA5F

ETH: 0x7Da71cD9B44C1987a53B5832cd0dAdaF1fFF1801

Keywords
greencargmelectricplazmaanti-carbon crowdfound a waymake energy65 percent less efficient
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The morning calorie advantage: How your body&#8217;s internal clock dictates weight gain

The morning calorie advantage: How your body’s internal clock dictates weight gain

Ava Grace
Prolonged Sitting Linked to Higher Cancer Death Risk, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to Higher Cancer Death Risk, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Cedarwood: The timeless essential oil for holistic health

Cedarwood: The timeless essential oil for holistic health

Laura Harris
Study: Lycopene Supplement Users Show 91% Lower Odds of Diabetes in Observational Analysis

Study: Lycopene Supplement Users Show 91% Lower Odds of Diabetes in Observational Analysis

Chase Codewell
Has the Bermuda Triangle&#8217;s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Has the Bermuda Triangle’s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Jacob Thomas
Microplastics found in lungs linked to lung cancer, new research shows

Microplastics found in lungs linked to lung cancer, new research shows

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy