WOW, THE "GREEN" ANTI-CARBON CROWD FOUND A WAY TO MAKE ENERGY 65% LESS EFFICIENT!

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Plazma
The CEO of GM explains how the new EV they have is powered "from the building"...which comes from natural gas.
It automatically loses 50% efficiency in the conversion process.
Im being nice by saying its only 65%.
Its more like 68% conversion loss.
Tune in to my streams! You will be happy you did! (I cover a lot I dont in videos!). I am probably live right now!
Come join me on Odysee, I stream most weekends/days. Chat, HD videos and no Censorship.
Come ask a question or hang out, if I have an answer to any question, I will answer or find out, your own personal scientist:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9
Support here, cheers (I am moving to work on a US farm and cover the journey live, I need to get to the land of the free...why not support a man that stands up for what he believes in? Havent I done enough?):
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