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CHINAS NEW WORLD ORDER APPROACH TO CLIMATE CHANGE!
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49 views • February 24, 2020
In little more than three decades, China has transformed itself from a closed-off Asian nation mired in poverty to an emerging superpower that rivals the United States. Now, the tendrils of Chinese influence are gradually wrapping themselves around the world, upending roles and relationships that have dominated the global order for half a century.
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