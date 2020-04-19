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David Meiswinkle Interview - Ongoing Suppression Of 9/11 Truth & Proof Of Controlled Demolition
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88 views • April 19, 2020
Joining me today is the President and Executive Director of the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, David R. Meiswinkle, Esq. David is a retired New Brunswick police officer and a United States Army veteran, as well as a criminal defense attorney. He is here today to discuss the continuing cover up of 9/11 truth, and how the compelling evidence showing that Building 7 was brought down using controlled demolition (as well as evidence of a lot more) has been ignored, suppressed and disparaged, despite being backed up by countless experts, multiple fire commissioners, and numerous first responders with testimony of their first hand experiences during September 11th 2001. This is about the US Government actively hiding the truth.
David's Links:
https://www.lawyerscommitteefor9-11inquiry.org/
Evidence:
https://www.lawyerscommitteefor9-11inquiry.org/exhibits-index-grand-jury-petition/
https://twitter.com/lcfor911
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWQbEeExutR4vR4pEFmQUJw
https://www.facebook.com/david.meiswinkle
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#DavidMeiswinkle #September11th #WTC7
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
David's Links:
https://www.lawyerscommitteefor9-11inquiry.org/
Evidence:
https://www.lawyerscommitteefor9-11inquiry.org/exhibits-index-grand-jury-petition/
https://twitter.com/lcfor911
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWQbEeExutR4vR4pEFmQUJw
https://www.facebook.com/david.meiswinkle
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
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Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamericanvagabond
Diaspora: https://diasp.org/people/6ee8bc4084cc01361200047d7b62795e
Honest.Cash: https://honest.cash/profile/TLAVagabond
Memo: https://memo.cash/profile/1Np4Z2d25RSsQi99gKhf2cd5CAwN57jk13
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Flote: https://flote.app/LastAmericanVagabond
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/TLAVagabond
#DavidMeiswinkle #September11th #WTC7
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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