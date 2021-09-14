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What Pisses Me Off About Leftist Propagandists
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53 views • September 14, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3932/combating-snarkaganda-call-in-show-december-13th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3932-combating-snarkaganda-call-in-show-december-13th-2017
Question: “The Mainstream Media's audiences are dwindling nowadays. However, there has been an uptick in comedians pushing propaganda. I call this ‘comeganda’. In the category of ‘comegandists’ I include Jon Stewart and his pupils like John Oliver as well as others like Bill Maher and Jimmy Kimmel. These people have become the brain of the liberal millennial. Countering these comegandists has been tricky. Whenever questioned the ‘comegandists’ play the ‘I'm just a comedian card. Also their watchers are often stubborn, snarky, and unable to engage in debate. In addition, comeganda is short and uses comedy so it lures in low attention span millennials like a creepy old man offering kids candy. How can we counter this? Should we debunk their arguments? Should we ridicule them? Or should we make ‘comeganda’ of our own by blending humor and politics?”
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3932/combating-snarkaganda-call-in-show-december-13th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3932-combating-snarkaganda-call-in-show-december-13th-2017
Question: “The Mainstream Media's audiences are dwindling nowadays. However, there has been an uptick in comedians pushing propaganda. I call this ‘comeganda’. In the category of ‘comegandists’ I include Jon Stewart and his pupils like John Oliver as well as others like Bill Maher and Jimmy Kimmel. These people have become the brain of the liberal millennial. Countering these comegandists has been tricky. Whenever questioned the ‘comegandists’ play the ‘I'm just a comedian card. Also their watchers are often stubborn, snarky, and unable to engage in debate. In addition, comeganda is short and uses comedy so it lures in low attention span millennials like a creepy old man offering kids candy. How can we counter this? Should we debunk their arguments? Should we ridicule them? Or should we make ‘comeganda’ of our own by blending humor and politics?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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