Accessing My Soul via Tools, Focus, Intention, Law of Attraction

Original:https://youtu.be/fTfpo-nMauE
20090207 God's Laws - Law Of Attraction P1
Cut:
1h03m46s - 1h06m16s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IT’S OUR SOUL CONDITION THAT OUR LAW OF ATTRACTION IS OPPERATING UPON. ALL OF YOUR PHYSICAL ILNESSES ARE OPERATING UPON YOUR SOUL’S CONDITION.”
@ 1h04m32s
“IF YOU FOCUS ON YOUR SOUL, THAT IS YOUR MOST POWERFUL TOOL TO ACTUALLY CHANGE YOURSELF.”
@ 1h05m15s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.