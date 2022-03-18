The globalist EXTERMINATION war against humanity will never end until THEY are ended!“There appears to be only one way to win this war. We somehow need to take control of the militaries and use them for what they are really for. They exist to protect the citizens, not to take idiot orders from cowardly sellout puppet leaders. Train their weapons on the real enemy. The opulent mansions of the billionaires, castles, palaces, DUMBs used for bunkers, etc. Whatever happened to real discussions with real people about what is really going on and how to really solve it? Good luck with your own spirituality, that is probably all that remains now.” - Larry_Druhallsource: