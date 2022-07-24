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RIP Dr. William L Pierce!
"Cattle die.
Kinsmen die.
So must one die oneself.
That which will never die,
Is the fame of a dead mans deeds."
While the man may be gone, his teachings and wisdom shall live on. We honor Dr. William Luther Pierce on this day, which would have been his 89th birthday.