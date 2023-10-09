Brave TV - Oct 9, 2023 - We are Saving Israel for Last - God Consciousness is Rising - Eliminate the Bankers









The last time Israel was at war was in 1973, when Egypt, Syria, and others attacked her. However, this was a different kind of war. From multiple directions, thousands of rockets rained down on Israel. Hundreds of people were murdered and kidnapped by Hamas gunmen who invaded by land, sea, and air. We might describe their methods as similar to those used by ISIS.

Young women and children were specifically targeted. Thousands of rockets were fired indiscriminately towards civilian centers, and terrorists infiltrated cities and settlements near the Gaza border. In search of the young and the elderly, they went from home to home, door to door. Holocaust survivors were among the women they took as hostages.

When all is said and done, this number will only get larger and over 2,000 wounded. This is without precedent, causing the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, to say they are now at war.

