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Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark (Reloaded) [28.10.2021]
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22 views • April 23, 2022
Note: It 'seems' that the video won't play even if there is 488 views.. I checked it out when I was Replying to Danish anonymous 'ildspor' aka 'ChaosNavigator' latest video (link below) with this (Translated):
--
Hey 'ildspor' aka 'ChaosNavigator' have you ever made articles or videos about the sick pedophiles that control this world and how they push the psychopathic lgbtqia+ agenda to all our children?
And why don't you stand out in public so everyone can see who you are?
Don't you think it will give you more credibility and integrity of what you are doing?
Do you have anything to hide? (Controlled Opposition Psyop)
Mvh Kim Osbøl
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
[Fra d 09-04-2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube no 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble no 2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel
Mail: [email protected]
--
ildspor aka ChaosNavigator Slettet af YouTube! Klip fra TV2 om chips i hjernen og Russo om chip-implantater [22.04.2022].txt
[22.04.2022] ChaosNavigator - 51 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aXibrR8f73ks/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chaosnavigator/
https://ildspor.wordpress.com
Chaos Navigator 822 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyJ6ZwizAs1lNGth8BjC5lA
--
View also here: https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
The links I'm refering to can be seen here: Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Thomas Soltau: CO[VAN]VID-19 - Hvorfor skal alle 'vaccineres'? [15.07.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlx7j3-covanvid-19-hvorfor-skal-alle-vaccineres-15.07.2021.html
Thomas Soltau: Samfundssind? Er Du Klar Til 3. Stik? #Godhedenstyranni [26.08.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlresx-thomas-soltau-samfundssind-er-du-klar-til-3.-stik-godhedenstyranni-26.08.20.html
MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? [18.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vnvxoh-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-18.10.2021.html
Paige Zanco: 30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is... [24.08.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlms8m-paige-zanco-30-questions-that-expose-covid-for-what-it-is...-24.08.2021.html
3000 Subs on Bitchute - Thank you all :) + Situation update Denmark [07.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vnhed1-3000-subs-thank-you-all-situation-update-denmark-07.10.2021.html
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://rumble.com/vmwkn1-september-24-2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
What Happends in Copenhagen Denmark? Demo at The Danish Freemason Headquarters [24.09.2021]
https://rumble.com/vndzgv-what-happends-in-copenhagen-denmark-demo-at-the-danish-freemason-headquarte.html
'A Morning Thought' inspired by MrTruthBomb & Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit' [14.09.2021]
https://rumble.com/vmht0z-a-morning-thought-inspired-by-mrtruthbomb-and-jefferson-airplanes-white-rab.html
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-15
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
5784 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
--
Hey 'ildspor' aka 'ChaosNavigator' have you ever made articles or videos about the sick pedophiles that control this world and how they push the psychopathic lgbtqia+ agenda to all our children?
And why don't you stand out in public so everyone can see who you are?
Don't you think it will give you more credibility and integrity of what you are doing?
Do you have anything to hide? (Controlled Opposition Psyop)
Mvh Kim Osbøl
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
[Fra d 09-04-2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube no 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble no 2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel
Mail: [email protected]
--
ildspor aka ChaosNavigator Slettet af YouTube! Klip fra TV2 om chips i hjernen og Russo om chip-implantater [22.04.2022].txt
[22.04.2022] ChaosNavigator - 51 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aXibrR8f73ks/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chaosnavigator/
https://ildspor.wordpress.com
Chaos Navigator 822 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyJ6ZwizAs1lNGth8BjC5lA
--
View also here: https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
The links I'm refering to can be seen here: Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Thomas Soltau: CO[VAN]VID-19 - Hvorfor skal alle 'vaccineres'? [15.07.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlx7j3-covanvid-19-hvorfor-skal-alle-vaccineres-15.07.2021.html
Thomas Soltau: Samfundssind? Er Du Klar Til 3. Stik? #Godhedenstyranni [26.08.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlresx-thomas-soltau-samfundssind-er-du-klar-til-3.-stik-godhedenstyranni-26.08.20.html
MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? [18.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vnvxoh-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-18.10.2021.html
Paige Zanco: 30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is... [24.08.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlms8m-paige-zanco-30-questions-that-expose-covid-for-what-it-is...-24.08.2021.html
3000 Subs on Bitchute - Thank you all :) + Situation update Denmark [07.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vnhed1-3000-subs-thank-you-all-situation-update-denmark-07.10.2021.html
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://rumble.com/vmwkn1-september-24-2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
What Happends in Copenhagen Denmark? Demo at The Danish Freemason Headquarters [24.09.2021]
https://rumble.com/vndzgv-what-happends-in-copenhagen-denmark-demo-at-the-danish-freemason-headquarte.html
'A Morning Thought' inspired by MrTruthBomb & Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit' [14.09.2021]
https://rumble.com/vmht0z-a-morning-thought-inspired-by-mrtruthbomb-and-jefferson-airplanes-white-rab.html
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-15
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
5784 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
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